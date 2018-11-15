Roku ready to push out wireless speaker bundle

Roku (ROKU -0.8% ) will begin shipping its companion wireless speaker bundle for Roku TVs tomorrow.

The company's software allows for an easy setup with its televisions, it says, providing listening for programs from any Roku streaming channel as well as TV either over the air or from a set-top box. The speakers also support Bluetooth streaming.

The bundle consists of two speakers and comes with two remotes, a Roku TV voice remote and a Roku Touch tabletop remote with a press-to-talk microphone button.

It's offering the speakers at a holiday promo rate of $149.99 through Nov. 26; MSRP is $199.99.