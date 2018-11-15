IZEA -20% after Q3 beats

IZEA (NASDAQ:IZEA) reports Q3 results that beat on EPS with a reported -$0.13 and beat on revenue with $5.78M (-19% Y/Y). The company attributes the revenue decline to lower annual commitments from larger customers and a decrease in smaller customers running short-term Managed Service campaigns.

EBITDA was -$0.3M (consensus: -$1.8M). Net bookings were up 20% to $9.5M. Gross billings were up 13% to $9.2M.

IZEA shares are down 20.4% to $1.46.

