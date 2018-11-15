Pan American Silver downgraded at RBC as Tahoe deal raises risk

Pan American Silver (PAAS +2% ) is downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $17 price target, trimmed from $19, at RBC Capital, which says the company's $1B acquisition of Tahoe Resources (TAHO +0.8% ) raises risk "materially."

TAHO’s Escobal mine in Guatemala is a "world-class" addition for PAAS but has significant social and geopolitical risks, RBC's Mark Mihaljevic writes, adding that he sees a low probability of a competing offer.

PAAS CEO Michael Steinmann acknowledges the risk and says it will take time to address local communities’ concerns which relate to the environmental and social impacts of the Escobal mine.

Escobal produced 20M oz./year of silver at lower than typical operating costs before being shut in July 2017, and Steinmann says the mine has enough silver to operate for more than another decade with "enormous" exploration potential.

Mikaljevic says PAAS could look to rationalize or upgrade its portfolio through non-core asset sales, which could include TAHO's gold assets - most likely Timmins West/Bell Creek and La Arena - and PAAS’s shorter life or higher-cost mines such as San Vicente.