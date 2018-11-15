Deere cycle not accurately priced in?

Deere (DE -1.7% ) is feeling a bit of heat after Deutsche Bank’s Chad Dillard said he conducted channel checks with several dealers last week, which suggested the company might be later in cycle than the market suspects.

Maintaining a hold rating on the stock, he expects large agriculture volumes to be flat in 2019 vs. expectations of a modest increase.

Dillard also sees used combine inventories ticking up again, saying there are early signs that small agriculture market is overheating and farmer sentiment has softened.

He further anticipates Deere to guide conservatively into 2019, with about 5% downside (vs. estimates).

Source: Bloomberg First Word