Dalio: Fed close to going too far

Hedge-fund billionaire Ray Dalio says the Federal Reserve has raised rates to a point where it's hurting asset prices.

"We're in a situation right now that the Fed will have to look at asset prices before they look at economic activity. It's a difficult position," Dalio told CNBC in an interview, adding that he'd err on the side of caution when it comes to more rate hikes.

As for the argument that the Fed needs to raise rates now so it has room to make cuts during the next economic downturn, Dalio says, "That sounds like pretty bad logic to me."

Dalio started Bridgewater Associates, now the world's biggest hedge fund with about $160M in AUM, in 1975.

Previously: Fed Chairman Powell 'happy' with U.S. economy, credits Fed policy (Nov. 14)