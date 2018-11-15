New Age Beverages discloses talks with major players

New Age Beverage (NASDAQ:NBEV) is up 12% as investors seize on comments made by CEO Brent Willis during yesterday's conference call.

Willis said the answer was yes on a question regarding if partnership talks with major players were going on.

"And in the long run, if somebody comes and says, look, you guys are no longer going to be independent because we can really put you on nuclear overdrive, we have to do the right things by shareholders. So yes, the answer is yes on anybody that you ask, whether it's Tilray, Asahi, Nestlé, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, Pepsi the answer is yes because we're a very nice fit, and we've got this growth portfolio in all of these aspects, in all of these channels, in all of these markets, in all of these sectors. And it's something that they just don't have."

