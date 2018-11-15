US Ecology to buy Ecoserv Industrial Disposal for $87M

US Ecology (ECOL +1.9% ) agrees to acquire Ecoserv Industrial Disposal, a provider of non-hazardous industrial wastewater disposal solutions for $87.2M.

ECOL says the facility employs deep-well injection technology and is strategically positioned within reach of key markets such as Houston and Beaumont, Tex., and Lake Charles, La., serving refinery, petrochemical and environmental services customers.

ECOL also reaffirms FY 2018 guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $125M-$130M and EPS of $2.28-$2.44; it expects the Ecoserv acquisition to contribute $9M-$10M to 2019 adjusted EBITDA.