NewLink up 14% on Merck BLA for Ebola vaccine

NewLink Genetics (NLNK +14% ) is up on modestly higher volume in early trade. Two days ago, development partner Merck (MRK -1.2% ) started the rolling submission of its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for Ebola vaccine V920.

This morning, NLNK announced that Merck will receive a Priority Review Voucher upon FDA approval which can be used for accelerated review of a future application or it can be sold to a third party. NLNK says it has a "substantial economic interest" in the voucher and has the right to monetized its share.

