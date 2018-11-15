Eros International +3.8% after Q2 beat, sharp sub growth

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) is up 3.8% after it beat profit expectations and sharply grew its paying subscribers in a fiscal Q2 report.

Revenue rose by double digits and adjusted EBITDA grew 44% to $24.8M. EBITDA margin grew to 39.1% from a year-ago 27.2%.

In user metrics, streaming service Eros Now hit 128M registered users worldwide. Paying subscribers jumped 251% to 13M, and the company reiterated guidance to hit 16M paying subs by the end of fiscal 2019 (end of March).

Eros released 17 films in the quarter (four medium budget, 13 low-budget) vs. seven a year ago (two medium budget, five low budget) -- continuing an emphasis on lower-budget content-driven films rather than star vehicles.

A content partnership with iQiyi makes it the first South Asian over-the-top player to penetrate the Chinese market, the company notes.

Previously: Eros International beats by $0.14, misses on revenue (Nov. 15 2018)

Press release