Uber gets more Mexico City competition

Daimler’s (OTCPK:DMLRY) Beat will enter the Mexico City ride-hail market by March, offering more local competition for Uber (UBER).

Beat CEO Nikos Drandakis to Bloomberg: “We want to be ruthless. We’ve got what it takes to carve out a sizeable piece of the Mexico City market.”

Bear says it has already beat Uber in the Lima market.

China’s Didi Chuxing (DIDI) will come to Mexico City as earlier as next month with its own ride-share offering.

Mexico City is a prime market for the 21M people and lack of adequate public transportation.

DMLRY is down 2% to $14.27.

