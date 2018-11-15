NuVasive launches interbody implant in U.S. for ALIF spine surgery

NuVasive (NUVA -0.6% ) announces the U.S. launch of its Brigade Lateral, the first interbody implant and instrumentation optimized for lateral anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) spine surgery.

ALIF is a proprietary spine procedure enabling access to the L5/S1 (5th lumbar vertebrae/1st sacral vertebrae at the bottom of the spine) area from the front of the spine instead of the back. A lateral approach means that access is made from a lateral or side position.

The company says Brigade Lateral's value proposition is the ability to perform single- and multi-level spinal fusions in less time without having to reposition the patient on the operating table.

L5/S1 is the most common site for spinal fusion surgery. Tiger Woods had it done, for example.