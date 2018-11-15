Fox extends exclusive deal for key MLB championships

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) has a new rights deal with Major League Baseball to keep the sport's biggest games on its platform for years to come.

With Fox will be "the home to baseball's marquee events for the next decade," the company says without specifying exact terms -- what could be a key milestone for what will be a much smaller, news- and sports-focused New Fox.

The deal will retain exclusive TV broadcast rights to the World Series, one League Championship Series, two Division Series and the All-Star Game. It also expands digital rights for Fox.

And beginning in 2022, the amount of regular-season and postseason games televised on Fox broadcast will increase.