Green Plains to permanently close Hopewell ethanol plant

Green Plains (GPRE -2.2% ) says it will permanently close its Hopewell, Va. ethanol facility, and transfer most of the equipment from the 60M gallons per year capacity plant to other company facilities.

For Green Plains Partners (GPP -0.6% ), GPRE says the plant closure does not change its agreement regarding the quarterly minimum volume commitment associated with ethanol storage and throughput.

The move comes as ethanol prices have hit their lowest in a decade due to flat domestic demand and the trade war with China that has left a major buyer of excess production on the sidelines.