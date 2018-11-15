Pointer Telocation -4.5% post Q3 results
- Pointer Telocation (PNTR -4.4%) reports Q3 total revenues of $18.7M, down 7% Y/Y due to foreign currency exchange headwinds and up 1% on a constant currency basis.
- Service revenues of $12.8M, down 4% Y/Y as reported and up 8% on a constant currency basis.
- Cash, net of debt, totaled $2M; generated $3.1M in operating cash flow during the quarter.
- Products revenue down 14% Y/Y to $5.9M.
- Gross margin rate improved 150 bps to 53.5%.
- Adjusted operating margin rate declined 100 bps 13%.
- EBITDA margin declined 114 bps to 16.7%.
- Total subscribers +10% Y/Y to 274K.
