Oil bull: Don't blame me for plunge

Pierre Andurand earlier this year said oil was soon going to $100 per barrel. That prediction didn't age well, and his $1B Andurand Commodities Fund last month lost 20.9%, reports the WSJ.

That news has some wondering when Andurand may have been the big fish who was forced to liquidate long positions this week, helping to cause what may or may not have been a panicky final flush in crude. "It has nothing to do with us," Andurand tells the paper. “I do not think the move is related to large funds in trouble.”

Oil today continues a modest bounce, up 1.15% to $56.83 per barrel despite news of a sizable inventory build. USO +1.4%

