Detour Gold agrees to add two Paulson board nominees

Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF +1.2% ) says it agrees to add two nominees to its board forwarded by John Paulson’s hedge fund, as it attempts to end a proxy fight that had called for a complete overhaul of the board.

Detour also says interim CEO Michael Kenyon would step down as a director and it would start searching for a new CEO when the proxy fight ends.

In a letter to shareholders, Detour says Paulson seeks to "force a fire sale of Detour Gold" and that the hedge fund changed tack when it "realized that its fire sale narrative would not win this proxy fight."

Detour has been under attack by other shareholders as well, including Livermore Partners and Coast Capital Management.