Morgan Stanley hears confident tone from Anheuser-Busch

Morgan Stanley updates on its meeting with Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +0.5% ) CFO Felipe Dutra.

The firm says it heard a reassuring message with positive commentary on growth and the balance sheet.

The news on Brazil from A-B also looks promising. "We note with interest the launch of Nossa (produced with local crops) in Pernambuco. This could be expanded to other states and allow ABI to play in the value beer segment unlocking share gains and volume growth in the medium term," reads the MS note.

Improvement in the former SABMiller markets was also highlighted.

Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating on BUD.