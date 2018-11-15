Mortgage rates hold steady as inflation contained

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 4.94% for week ending Nov. 15, unchanged from the previous week, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Survey.

"The stability in mortgage rates reflects the moderation in inflationary pressures in the economy due to lower oil prices and subdued wage growth," says Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

A year ago, the 30-year FRM rate was 3.95%.

15-year FRM averages 4.36%, up from 4.33% in the prior week; was 3.31% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 4.14%, unchanged W/W; compares with 3.21% a year ago.

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, TSI, PGZ, JLS, CMBS, FMY, JMT, LMBS, MBSD