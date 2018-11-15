Reuters: BlackRock, Vanguard support Dell offer

BlackRock and The Vanguard Group plan to back Dell’s (DVMT +0.3% ) increased tracking stock offer, according to Reuters sources.

Dell’s announcement included the support of Dodge & Cox, Elliott Management, Canyon Partners, and Mason Capital Management.

With BlackRock and Vanguard, the supporters hold about 30% of the tracking stock.

The proposal includes the ability for shareholders to elect an independent director, which could help convince investors like Carl Icahn who have pushed back against the original tracking stock offer.

Previously: Icahn: Dell offer needs governance changes (Nov. 14)

Previously: Dell boosts tracking offer to $120/share (Nov. 15)