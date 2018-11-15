Sandstorm Gold +3% on plan to buy back as much as 10% of shares

Sandstorm Gold (SAND +3% ) is higher after its board approves the purchase of as many as 18.3M common shares by the end of 2019, or ~10% of current shares outstanding.

The news comes after SAND said Q3 net earnings fell to $2.1M from $4.8M in the year-ago quarter, citing non-recurring items including a $3.4M gain from the Bachelor Lake gold stream amendment.

SAND says Q3 revenues fell 3% Y/Y to $17.3M, mostly due to a 4% decline in the average realized selling price of gold; gold equiv. production was flat at 14,314 oz.

SAND guides gold equiv. oz. sales of 56K-60K for FY 2018 and 63K-73K oz. in 2019, and says it seeks gold equiv. output of 140K oz. in 2023.