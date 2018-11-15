FDA ratcheting up pressure on flavored tobacco and e-cig products

Citing the sharp rise in youth use of e-cigarettes, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. announces proposals aimed at addressing the alarming trend.

He is directing the agency's Center for Tobacco Products to revisit its compliance policy that extended the dates for manufacturers to file marketing applications, August 2021 for combustible tobacco products and August 2022 for electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) or e-cigarettes.

He also wants all flavored ENDS products to be sold only in age-restricted outlets (e.g., vaping stores that (supposedly) check IDs). Online sales would be subject to heightened age verification practices.

He intends to pursue a ban on menthol in combustible tobacco products considering its appeal to kids who use menthol e-cigs.

