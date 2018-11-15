Copper rises as Antofagasta, Jiangxi agree to lower 2019 treatment charges

Copper prices are higher after miners won a narrow victory in their annual negotiations with smelters, as Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF +0.5% ) and China's Jiangxi Copper agreed to cut treatment charges in 2019, a deal that likely will set the benchmark for the rest of the industry.

The respective charges agreed between Jiangxi and Antofagasta for copper treatment and refining of $80.08/metric ton and $0.0808/lb. are lower than the 2018 benchmark of $82.25/ton and $0.08225/lb.

Antofagasta also approves a $1.3B copper mine expansion of its flagship Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile, and says construction will start at the beginning of 2019.

Comex copper +1.4% to $2.7495/lb.

Among relevant tickers: FCX +2.7% , SCCO +1.4% , BHP +0.8% , RIO +0.9% , VALE +1.4% .

