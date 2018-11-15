Copper rises as Antofagasta, Jiangxi agree to lower 2019 treatment charges

Copper prices are higher after miners won a narrow victory in their annual negotiations with smelters, as Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF +0.5%) and China's Jiangxi Copper agreed to cut treatment charges in 2019, a deal that likely will set the benchmark for the rest of the industry.
The respective charges agreed between Jiangxi and Antofagasta for copper treatment and refining of $80.08/metric ton and $0.0808/lb. are lower than the 2018 benchmark of $82.25/ton and $0.08225/lb.
Antofagasta also approves a $1.3B copper mine expansion of its flagship Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile, and says construction will start at the beginning of 2019.
Comex copper +1.4% to $2.7495/lb.
Among relevant tickers: FCX +2.7%, SCCO +1.4%, BHP +0.8%, RIO +0.9%, VALE +1.4%.
ETFs: OTCPK:JJCTF, COPX, CU, CPER, CUPM
