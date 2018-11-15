Vivendi trims Q3 losses as revenues beat expectations

Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY) has trimmed losses in U.S. trading today, now down just 0.5% , after its Q3 revenues came in ahead of expectations with solid performance from its three main businesses.

The company also says it's launched a bank selection process with 15 banks for the sale of Universal Music Group, and that the group's fiscal-year results coming on Feb. 14 will provide the basis for those sale talks. Cash from that transaction "may be used for a significant share repurchase program through a tender offer and for potential acquisitions."

Revenues grew 5.6% on an organic basis, to €3.384B. Revenue for the nine months came to €9.847, up 13.6% over the same period a year ago, mainly due to consolidation of Havas.

Organic growth by segment: Universal Music Group, 13.5% to €1.5B (beating expected €1.45B); Canal Plus Group, -0.2% to €1.25B (in line); Havas, +2.5% to €535M (beating expected €526.3M).

Growth in other businesses was +8.7% -- Gameloft €75M vs. consensus €69.3M; Vivendi Village €36M vs. expected €29.7M; New Initiatives €15M vs. expected €14.7M.

