U.K.'s May says she's going to `see this through'

Asked if she'll stay as U.K. Prime Minister even if she survives a no-confidence vote by only one vote, Theresa May responds: "Am I going to see this through? Yes."

Regarding her ability to remain in power, May repeatedly said, "Leadership is about making the right decisions, not the easy decisions."

In her address, May calls the draft agreement "a Brexit that delivers on the priorities of the British people."

She emphasized that the deal is in the U.K.'s national interest, saying it gives the country full control of its borders, its money, its laws and gets it out of the "common agricultural and fisheries policies for good."

British pounds is down 1.7% against the euro and off 1.6% vs. the dollar.

Previously: Stocks slip as Brexit worries return; tech an early sector leader (Nov. 15)

Previously: Brexiter Rees-Mogg submits no confidence letter on May (Nov. 15)

ETFs: FXB, GBB, DGBP, UGBP