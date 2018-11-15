Glencore's Katanga says Congo copper exports halted, warns of earnings hit

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says its Katanga Mining unit in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been blocked from exporting copper and cobalt from the country because of a historical dispute over unpaid export duties on copper that was never actually mined years ago.

The government alleges Katanga of failing to declare and pay duties on 6,650 metric tons of copper in late 2015 and early 2016; the company says it does not owe export duties, as the copper cathode production at issue was never actually produced and not sold.

Katanga says copper production is continuing as normal so far but warns its earnings will be affected if the dispute is not settled.

Meanwhile, Katanga says Q3 copper revenue rose 17% to $246M and cobalt revenue gained 29% to $182M in the previous quarter.

ETFs: OTCPK:JJCTF, COPX, CU, CPER, CUPM