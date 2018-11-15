Ideal Power slides down 18% on Q3 results miss

Ideal Power (IPWR -18.6% ) reported Q3 revenue of $0.34M, a decrease of 22.7% Y/Y, impacted by a customer requested delay in shipment of 1-megawatt of SunDial™ Plus product from Q3 to October 2018.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 6,700 bps to -61.1%, impacted by an unfavorable adjustment to product warranty accrual, higher component costs and a write-off of legacy product finished goods, compared to 5.9% a year ago.

Q3 Operating margin declined to -656.6% from -499.6% a year ago.

Total operating expenses decreased by 9.2% Y/Y to $2.04M.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $4.34M, compared to $5.92M a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $5.54M as of September 30, 2018.

