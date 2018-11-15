Ideal Power slides down 18% on Q3 results miss

Ideal Power (IPWR -18.6%) reported Q3 revenue of $0.34M, a decrease of 22.7% Y/Y, impacted by a customer requested delay in shipment of 1-megawatt of SunDial™ Plus product from Q3 to October 2018.
Q3 Gross margin declined by 6,700 bps to -61.1%, impacted by an unfavorable adjustment to product warranty accrual, higher component costs and a write-off of legacy product finished goods, compared to 5.9% a year ago.
Q3 Operating margin declined to -656.6% from -499.6% a year ago.
Total operating expenses decreased by 9.2% Y/Y to $2.04M.
Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $4.34M, compared to $5.92M a year ago.
Company has cash and cash equivalents of $5.54M as of September 30, 2018.
Previously: Ideal Power misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Nov. 15)
