Adial Pharma up 7% after business update

Thinly traded nano cap Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL +7.4%) is up on modest turnover of 23K shares.
Yesterday, it updated investors in conjunction with releasing Q3 results. Cash and equivalents totaled ~$4.8M at quarter-end.
It continues to advance lead candidate AD04 for alcohol use disorder, completing stability testing, ahead of the start of a Phase 3 study.
AD04 is a twice-daily tablet of ultra-low dose ondansetron. It is designed to reduce cravings for alcohol without requiring abstinence prior to or during treatment.
Ondansetron is the active ingredient in GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK -0.5%) ZOFRAN, approved in the U.S. to prevent nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy/radiotherapy or after surgery.
