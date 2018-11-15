Adial Pharma up 7% after business update

Thinly traded nano cap Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL +7.4% ) is up on modest turnover of 23K shares.

Yesterday, it updated investors in conjunction with releasing Q3 results. Cash and equivalents totaled ~$4.8M at quarter-end.

It continues to advance lead candidate AD04 for alcohol use disorder, completing stability testing, ahead of the start of a Phase 3 study.

AD04 is a twice-daily tablet of ultra-low dose ondansetron. It is designed to reduce cravings for alcohol without requiring abstinence prior to or during treatment.

Ondansetron is the active ingredient in GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK -0.5% ) ZOFRAN, approved in the U.S. to prevent nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy/radiotherapy or after surgery.

