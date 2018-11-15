Wheaton Precious Metals -5% after missing Q3 earnings, revenues

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM -5.1% ) falls sharply after Q3 earnings miss analyst expectations as revenues slump 8.5% Y/Y due to lower sales volume and lower gold and silver prices.

WPM reports a 13% decline in the number of silver oz. sold during Q3, with a 12% drop in the average realized silver price to $14.80/oz. and a 6% decrease in the gold price to $1,210/oz.

WPM says Q3 attributable silver production fell 24.9% Y/Y to 5.7M oz., citing the termination of the old San Dimas silver purchase agreement and the start of a new one in May; expiration of streaming agreements related to the Lagunas Norte, Veladero and Pierina mines in March; and reduced production at Peñasquito.

Quarterly gold production rose 6.7% Y/Y to 101.55K oz. and the company recorded its first palladium production of 8.8K oz.

WPM says FY 2018 attributable production is on track to exceed guidance of 355K oz. of gold, 22.5M oz. of silver and 10.4K oz. of palladium.