Elon Musk updates on logistics

Tesla (TSLA -0.1% ) CEO Elon Musk is talking logistics on Twitter today amid a "major focus" to reduce the time it takes for a car to go from the factory to new customers.

Musk says the company just acquired trucking capacity to ensure Model 3 vehicles can be delivered in the U.S. by December 31 if the orders are placed by November 30. Using rail is said to save over a month in delivery time for vehicles going to the East Coast.

He also updates that Tesla plans on using "dedicated roll-on, roll-off" fast ships for transporting cars to Europe and Asia in Q1.

Musk also tips that some deliveries to China are expected in March of 2019, but April is more certain for customers with orders in.