UK PM insists no do-over vote on Brexit

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May insists that there shouldn't be a second referendum on whether Brits want to pull out of the European Union.

"It's up to us to deliver" on the original Brexit vote, she said.

She still faces the task of getting Parliament to approve the agreement reached yesterday.

