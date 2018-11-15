Danaos +3.7% post Q3 results

Danaos (DAC +3.7% ) reported Q3 revenue of $117.8M (+3.7% Y/Y).

Q3 overall operating margin improved by 170 bps to 44.5% and Adj. EBITDA margin declined by 5 bps to 70.2%.

Q3 expenses: Vessel operating $25.5M (-2.3% Y/Y), G&A $7.4M (+37% Y/Y) and Voyage $2.9M (+11.5% Y/Y).

Company’s fleet utilization for the quarter was 97.4%, with an average of 55 containerships and an average gross daily charter rate of $23,905.

Total contracted revenues were $1.7B as of September 30, 2018, with chatters extending to 2028 and average duration of 5.1 years.

The refinancing of ~$2.2B of debt maturing on December 31, 2018, reduced debt by ~$551M.

