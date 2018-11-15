Meredith adds sales leaders to Luxury Group

Meredith (MDP -1.5% ) has shored up sales leadership in its Luxury Group.

The company's named Melissa Strome Automotive and Finance director, and Maria Eliason Fashion director. They'll pursue revenue growth for the company's brands Departures, Travel & Leisure, and Food & Wine.

Eliason joins from the ad director role at The New York Times and held previous roles with the Daily Beast, InStyle, and Vanity Fair. Strome was most recently publisher of Yoga Journal, and previously held senior sales roles with The New Yorker, Every Day with Rachael Ray, and Marie Claire.