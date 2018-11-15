Cyren announces $10M note offering

Cyren (CYRN +1.4%) has entered into a subscription agreement with an existing minority investor for the purchase of $10M of convertible unsecured, unsubordinated notes due November 2021.
The notes will bear a 5.75% interest rate, payable semi-annually in 50% cash and 50% cash or ordinary shares at company's election.
The notes have a conversion price of $3.90 per share and are convertible into approximately 256 ordinary shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes.
Cyren expects to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes. Closing is expected in November 2018.
Now read: Danaos +3.7% post Q3 results »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox