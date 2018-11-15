Cyren announces $10M note offering

|By:, SA News Editor

Cyren (CYRN +1.4%) has entered into a subscription agreement with an existing minority investor for the purchase of $10M of convertible unsecured, unsubordinated notes due November 2021.

The notes will bear a 5.75% interest rate, payable semi-annually in 50% cash and 50% cash or ordinary shares at company's election.

The notes have a conversion price of $3.90 per share and are convertible into approximately 256 ordinary shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes.

Cyren expects to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes. Closing is expected in November 2018.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox