PG&E not going anywhere - BAML

The weakness ( down nearly 50% over two sessions) in PG&E (PCG -27% ) is overdone, says analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith. With $2.8B in wildfire claims vs. $3B in cash on the balance sheet, bankruptcy concerns seem out of place.

She reminds of the company's sizable capex program - this could be trimmed to free up even more cash. There's also her expectation of at least "modest" interest in the government to keep PG&E solvent.

She trims her price target to $50 from $63 (current price is $18.69).

Source: Bloomberg