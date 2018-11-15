Translate Bio up 22%

Thinly traded micro cap Translate Bio (TBIO +21.7% ) is up on modest turnover of 43K shares. No particular news accounts for the action.

A week ago, it released its Q3 report that included a pipeline update. Its Phase 1/2 study evaluating lead candidate MRT5005, an mRNA therapeutic, in cystic fibrosis continues to enroll patients. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is January 2021.

IND-enabling studies have been completed for MRT5201, its candidate for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, an Orphan Drug indication in the U.S. and Europe. A Phase 1/2 trial should launch in H1 2019.