TreeHouse Foods perks up after Barron's mention

TreeHouse Foods (THS +1.6% ) gains after catching a favorable writeup in Barron's today.

"A 20% to 25% rise is possible over the next two years as Treehouse continues to make good on promises to cut costs and better integrate Ralcorp, a private-label business it bought from Conagra Brands in a transformative $2.7 billion deal in February 2016," reasons Vito Racanelli.

The improving results at TreeHouse are being "obfuscated" by restructuring charges and one-time items as the company goes through its streamlining process, he adds.

TreeHouse Foods is up 2.8% YTD.