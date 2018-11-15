FB board: We pushed execs to move faster, but criticism is unfair

Fallout continues from yesterday's New York Times piece probing missteps and crises at Facebook (FB -0.3% ), with the company's board weighing in on the matter.

"As (CEO Mark Zuckerberg) and (COO Sheryl Sandberg) made clear to Congress, the company was too slow to spot Russian interference, and too slow to take action. As a board we did indeed push them to move faster," according to the board's statement.

"But to suggest that they knew about Russian interference and either tried to ignore it or prevent investigations into what had happened is grossly unfair. In the last 18 months Facebook, with the full support of this board, has invested heavily in more people and better technology to prevent misuse of its services, including during elections."

Previously: Facebook responds to NYT report (Nov. 15 2018)