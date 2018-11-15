ZTO Express +5% after buyback boost

ZTO Express (ZTO +4.8% ) rallies after the company's new $500M buyback plan takes the sting off a slight miss with Q3 revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 32% in Q3 off a 35% increase in revenue. Parcel volume rose 37% during the quarter.

ZTO's market share improved to 16.6% from 15.2% a year ago.

ZTO trades almost exactly where it stood a year ago.

Previously: ZTO Express EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Nov. 14)

Previously: ZTO announces $500M share repurchase program (Nov. 15)