Sibanye-Stillwater, IAMGOLD higher after reaching labor deals

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL +9% ) shoots higher after signing a three-year wage agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers, Solidarity and UASA, covering 32K-plus employees at its South Africa gold operations.

The agreement allows for increases to the basic wage of Category 4-8 surface and underground employees; miners, artisans and officials will receive increases of 5.5% in the first year and 5.5% or CPI in years two and three.

IAMGOLD (IAG +8.1% ) also moves higher after announcing the end of the work stoppage at its Rosebel gold mine in Suriname and normal operations will resume.

A workers strike yesterday had triggered a force majeure to suspend operations at Rosebel.