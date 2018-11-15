Altria responds to FDA actions

Altria (MO -2.2% ) issues a statement in response to today's e-cigarette and menthol action by the FDA.

"We welcome FDA’s efforts to address the underage use of e-vapor products. That is why we believe Congress should raise the legal age of purchase for all tobacco products to 21. We also applaud FDA’s continued recognition of the potential for innovative, less harmful products that can deliver nicotine to adults who want them."

"We continue to believe that a total ban on menthol cigarettes or flavored cigars would be an extreme measure not supported by the science and evidence. We expect that establishing product standards on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars will be a multi-year, deliberative process, and we will be fully engaged throughout."

The company says that as of Q3 the Philip Morris USA menthol retail share was 10.2%, about 20% of PM USA's retail share.

Source: Press Release