PG&E -30% as California lawmakers stay silent on wildfire liability concerns

PG&E (PCG -30.4% ) suffers its second straight day of 20%-plus losses, as California’s governor and lawmakers show no signs of stepping in to protect the utility from wildfire liability concerns.

There is an "urgent need for new legislation to better protect utilities from the risk of financial distress and utility shareholders from potentially unlimited fire liabilities. However there is no clear path to new legislation in the near-term," Morgan Stanley analysts say in downgrading PG&E shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $31 price target, slashed from $67.

The office of outgoing California Gov. Brown has declined to comment on the risk of bankruptcy for PG&E, and incoming governor Gavin Newsom has not said what he would do to address the concerns.

PG&E shares currently reflect $25B of liabilities on top of a 30% discount to the group on underlying earnings power, Stanley says, estimating the total damages from the 2017 and 2018 wildfires at ~$9B after legal settlements, taxes and insurance proceeds.

Analysts at Mizuho maintain their Neutral rating while cutting its price target to $27 from $48, estimating a potential after-tax liability exposure from the Camp Fire of as much as $13B with the "bigger question [relating] to PG&E’s ability to pay its contractual spending obligations related to the company’s $6B annual construction program."

Meanwhile, the company’s bonds are doing better after falling sharply the previous two days, WSJ reports: A 6.05% note due 2034 changed hands in the morning at $0.9275 on the dollar, up from $0.895 late Wednesday, but the yield premium of the bond relative to U.S. Treasurys remains elevated at 3.47 percentage points, up from just over 2 percentage points at the end of last week.

