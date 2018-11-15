Accenture workers petition border patrol ties

Accenture (ACN +1.3% ) workers are pushing back against the company’s $297M, five-year commitment to help border patrol hire new agents.

Key quote from the employee petition: “The technology we provide is sold in the name of efficiency, but all we see is technology supercharging inhumane and cruel policies. We joined Accenture because we want to work for a company that does good in the world, a company that helps vulnerable immigrants, not facilitates putting them into cages.”

Bloomberg sources the petition started circulating internally last week. Current employees can see the text and sign but can’t see who else has signed. The version seen by Bloomberg yesterday had 47 signatures.

Accenture spokeswoman Stacey Jones says the company welcomes worker feedback and that the company encourages “all our people to have a dialogue about issues that arise in the workplace and beyond.”