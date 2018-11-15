FHA won't cut mortgage insurance premiums: HousingWire

While the Federal Housing Administration says its Mortgage Insurance Fund has improved from last year with positive economic net worth and acceptable capital reserves, it's not reducing mortgage insurance premiums anytime soon, HousingWire reports.

“While the MMI Fund is sound at this point in time, I think we’re still far away from being in a position to consider any reduction in our mortgage insurance premiums," FHA Commissioner Brian Montgomery said on a call to reporters.

The MMI Fund had an economic net worth of $34.9B, up $8B from last year, according to its 2018 annual report to Congress on the MMI Fund.

Its FY2018 capital ratio is 2.76%, up 58 basis points over the restated figure of 2.18% in FY2017. The statutory minimum is 2.00%.

The MMI Fund supports FHA’s single-family mortgage insurance programs, including all forward mortgage purchase and refinance transactions, as well as mortgages insured under the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, or reverse mortgage program.