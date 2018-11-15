Bloomberg: Vale in talks to expand S11D iron ore mine

Vale is in talks with Brazilian officials about a proposal to expand its S11D iron ore project, the world’s largest open pit iron ore mine, Bloomberg reports.

Vale discussed the possibility of expanding ore processing infrastructure and the railway used to transport iron ore to port, according to the report, which cites Brazil's Ibama environmental agency.

While the project is not scheduled to hit its 90M-ton capacity until 2020, China’s appetite for the mine’s low-cost, high-grade ore continues to grow, and Vale wants to shore up its position as the world’s top producer of higher quality ore just as Chinese steelmakers look to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.