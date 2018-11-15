Kinder Morgan's Gulf LNG export plant passes FERC environmental test

Kinder Morgan’s (KMI +1.4% ) proposed Gulf LNG export terminal in Mississippi moves toward receiving federal approval for construction after Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff issues a draft environmental report.

FERC staff concludes construction and operation of the project would result in some adverse environmental impacts which would be reduced to less-than-significant levels if KMI follows the recommendations in the draft report.

Gulf LNG includes the Gulf LNG pipeline and two liquefaction trains each with the capacity to produce 5.75M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas, equal to ~770M cf/day.

KMI has not said when it likely would make a final investment decision to build Gulf LNG; project partners include units of Blackstone Group, Warburg Pincus and Lightfoot Capital Partners.