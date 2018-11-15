Tele2 urges Dutch merger, saying it can't go it there alone

Ahead of an expected merger ruling, Swedish carrier Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZY) says its Dutch unit is not viable on a stand-alone basis -- arguing for a combination of that unit with the Netherlands unit of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +0.3% ).

As a mobile-only provider competing with more converged services, "It's not a sustainable position," Tele2 CEO Anders Nilsson tells the Morgan Stanley conference.

The deal would reduce the market to three mobile operators from four, spurring now-familiar regulator concerns (many of which kill such deals) about whether that would limit competition. T-Mobile Nederland has 21% of the market, behind Vodafone Ziggo at 30.5% (VOD -2.6% , LBTYA +1.2% ) and Royal KPN at 43% (KKPNY -0.7% ).

A ruling is expected Nov. 30 and could go either way since Deutsche Telekom offered no concessions to ensure the deal.