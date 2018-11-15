Mexico's central bank worries about incoming administration

Mexico's central bank raises rates 25 basis points, as expected, to 8.00%.

The Mexican peso rises 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

The kicker is that the bank's policy statement partly blames the country's incoming administration for the peso's depreciation.

The new administration's intention to cancel the new Mexico City International Airport and "markets’ concerns regarding both the incoming administration’s policies and some legislative initiatives," helped contribute to the peso's decline, Banco de México said in its statement.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) fell 1.6% Thursday afternoon.

The bank calls for actions to shore up investor confidence: "It is particularly relevant that, in addition to following a prudent and robust monetary policy, measures to foster greater productivity and an environment of confidence and certainty for investors are adopted, public finances are consolidated sustainably, and both transparency and accountability of public policies are strengthened."

