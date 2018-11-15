Wells Fargo plans to eliminate 1,000 jobs: Reuters

Wells Fargo (WFC +1.1% ) gives notice to employees in its Consumer Lending and Payments, Virtual Solutions, and Innovations groups that it expects to eliminate about 1,000 jobs nationally, Reuters reports, citing a company spokesman.

About 900 of those jobs will be in the bank's home-lending unit due to a decline in application volume and the number of customers in default.

The bank had announced earlier this year plans to reduce its workforce by about 26,000 over three years.

