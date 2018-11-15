Pioneer Natural Resources to close Texas sand mine

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +2.9% ) says it will shutter its sand mine located in Brady, Tex., and transition proppant supply to West Texas sand mines with lower mining costs and proximity to its Permian Basin acreage position.

PXD says it expects to recognize a related non-cash after-tax charge of $350M-$400M in Q4.

The news comes just a day after Covia (CVIA +1.8% ) said it would close two mining facilities near Brady.

The boom in the construction in new sand mines in the Permian is causing the closing or mothballing of mines in other parts and in states such as Wisconsin.