Synchrony sinks to lowest in more than two years after charge-offs miss

Synchrony Financial (SYF -1.7% ) slid as much as 3.6% to its lowest point since July 2016 after reporting October charge-offs that were weaker than expected.

Charge-offs worsened last month to 5.3% vs. 4.8% in September and were "significantly weaker than expected seasonally," wrote RBC analyst Jason Arnold in a note; delinquencies were "modestly" weaker.

KBW analyst Sanjay Sakhrani observes that Synchrony's charge-off rate was "a bit weaker" than his estimate; but "it's still early in the quarter," and there may be some volatility for marks taken on PayPal portfolio it acquired recently.

